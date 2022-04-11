The phenomenon of serials in the 21st Century

How did you manage not to feel too bored or stressed out during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020? Like most people, you probably joined many gaming websites with a 50 free spinów offer. The pandemic made it harder to leave the houses unnecessarily. So many people choose TV series programs and movies when not on casino sites. We will discuss the most influential TV serials in the 21st century. Once you read them, you will see the drama series you have not watched and would love to.

Grey’s Anatomy – Grey’s Anatomy continues to run after the debut of the 2005-2006 season episodes. The producer of Grey’s Anatomy is Shonda Rhimes, while the key male actor is Patrick Dempsey. The current manager of the TV series is Krista Vernoff. Grey’s Anatomy is a medical drama series that has run for the longest time. ABC has so far made seventeen episodes for this drama series. It continues to be the most preferred program on Netflix and similar sites.

The Wire – The Baltimore-based TV series run from 2002 to 2008. Although it did not receive the expected number of views and awards after debuting, The Wire is a gem. It has become one of the greatest TV series of all time. If you did not follow it when it was on the air, you can do so now.

Game of Thrones – It run from 2011 to 2019, which made it one of the longest-running HBO series TV programs. Based on the Songs of Ice and Fire novel, Game of Thrones has millions of global fans. A several Emmys award winner, Game of Thrones entails different scenes of cruelty, sex, death, and pursuit of power.

Six Feet Under – It is another HBO serial that began in 2001 and ended in 2005. It was about a family of morticians who lived in their funeral home. The brothers in the series, David Fisher (Michael. C. Hall) and Nate (Peter Krause) were the centers of attraction when a new episode began. Want to know why? Watch Six Feet Under episodes to get the answer.

Lost – It debuted in 2004 and has retained its strong viewership until now. As its prominence rose when social media was taking shape, it became the talk of the day on Twitter and Facebook. Lost was an inspiring TV series that tried to demonstrate life at the turn of the 21st century and in the future.

Money Heist – The most-watched TV show during the peak of the Covid-19 era was Money Heist by Alex Pina. After the lockdown, there were sixty-five million viewers of the show. It should not surprise you because Money Heist is a high-speed thriller movie with the most talented actors. When you start watching it, you cannot stop doing it.

24– It aired on TV in 2001. The production belongs to Robert Cochran and Joel Surnow. It has twenty-four exciting episodes, and it is about terrorism. When it began airing, it became an instant eye-catcher and remains the same up to today.

There are several other leading TV serials in the 21st century. If you have not watched The Handmaid’s Tale, Planet Earth, The Walking Dead, I May Destroy You, and Fleabag, do it from today on. Several others qualify, but the ones we have listed are the best to start with.

Story by Ana Corker

