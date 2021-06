The debut of the Good Health Podcast: Strength, running, sports medicine and more!

Published Tuesday, Jun. 15, 2021, 6:32 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

“The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” debuts a new regular podcast – the Good Health Podcast. Episode 1 features conservations with Atlantic Coast Athletic Club founder Phil Wendel, Dr. David Diduch, an orthopedic surgeon in sports medicine at UVA Health, and Mark Lorenzoni, the founder of Ragged Mountain Running & Walking Shop.

Related

Comments