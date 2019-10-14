Tennis: UVA men’s tennis team members compete in River City Tennis Open

Members of the UVA men’s tennis team competed at the River City Tennis Open, held Oct. 11-13 at the Westhampton Tennis Courts and the Collegiate School Williams-Bollettieri Tennis Center in Richmond.

Senior Ammar Alhaqbani (Alexandria, Va.) and freshman Christian Alshon (Boca Raton, Fla.) were the runners-up in their respective singles flights, picking up three singles wins during Friday and Saturday’s play. Junior Jefferson Dockter (Atlanta, Ga.) won three matches over the weekend to finish in fifth place in the E bracket. Junior Jerome Romualdez (Manilla, Philippines) won two singles matches this weekend

Friday Doubles

A Doubles: Wayland/Lieberman (Charlotte) def. Alshon/Alhaqbani (UVA) 6-3

E Doubles: Stone/Azzalini def. Dockter/Romualdez (UVA) 6-1

Friday Singles

B Singles: Ammar Alhaqbani (UVA) def. Holden Koons (JMU) 6-7, 7-6, 6-4

E Singles: Christian Alshon (UVA) def. Josh Keitelman (Richmond) 6-1, 7-5

E Singles: Jefferson Dockter (UVA) def. Federico Maserati (ECU) 7-6, 6-2

G Singles: Cole Brainard (Charlotte) def. Jerome Romualdez (UVA) 6-2, 6-2

Saturday Doubles

A Doubles: Keitelman/Fernandez (Richmond) def. Alshon/Alhaqbani (UVA) 7-6 (7)

E Doubles: Nielsen/Alrebdi (GMU) def. Dockter/Romualdez (UVA) 6-4

E Doubles: Charles/Sardana (GMU) def. Dockter/Romualdez (UVA) 6-3

Saturday Singles

B Singles: Ammar Alhaqbani (UVA) def. Finbar Talcott 6-2, 3-6, 7-6

B Singles: Ammar Alhaqbani (UVA) def. Matthew Thompson (Wake) 7-5, 6-3

E Singles: Christian Alshon (UVA) def. Fernando Clemente (Campbell) 6-4, 6-2

E Singles: Christian Alshon (UVA) def. Alex Pavkovich (App State) 6-1, 6-0

E Singles: Ondrej Labik (Campbell) def. Jefferson Dockter (UVA) 7-6, 6-2

E Singles: Jefferson Dockter (UVA) def. Will Karpinski (JMU) 6-2, 6-1

G Singles: Rami Alkhafaji (GMU) def. Jerome Romualdez (UVA) 6-4, 6-4

G Singles: Jerome Romualdez (UVA) def. Landon Church (App State) 7-5, 5-7, 10-3

Sunday Singles

B Singles: Guiherme Sergio (LONG) def. Ammar Alhaqbani (UVA) 7-5, 6-2

E Singles: Ondrej Labik (Campbell) def. Christian Alshon (UVA)

E Singles: Jefferson Dockter (UVA) def. Fernando Clemente (Campbell) 6-1, 6-2 (fifth place match)

G Singles: Jerome Romualdez (UVA) def. Jack Aprahamian (RM) 6-0, 6-2









