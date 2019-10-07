Tennis: Subhash opens at ITA All-American Championships Monday

Published Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, 12:42 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

UVA women’s tennis freshman Natasha Subhash (Fairfax, Va.) opens play at the 2019 Saint Francis Health System ITA All-American Championships with the first round of qualifying play on Monday.

Subhash will face Victoria Smirnova of Rice in her first match. First serve is set for 10:30 a.m. ET. Rice is tied for No. 96 in the ITA women’s singles rankings.

The women’s qualifying side of the event is being played at the Case Tennis Center at LaFortune Park in Tulsa, Okla. Players must win two rounds of qualifying play on Monday and Tuesday to advance to the main draw. Due to the location, there are no live stats nor is there live video for the women’s side of the event until the main draw.

Subhash is coming off a run to the semifinals at the Oracle/ITA Masters last weekend in Malibu, Calif. During that run, she defeated a pair of nationally-ranked players before her run ended with a loss to ninth-ranked Jada Hart of UCLA.

Players are selected to compete in the ITA All-American Championship by the ITA National Ranking & Tournament Committee which is made up of the 12 ITA region chairs and the ITA Operating Committee Chair.