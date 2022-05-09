Street Knowledge: NASCAR’s morons and idiots after a wild day at Darlington

NASCAR reporter Rod Mullins helps us make sense of the dramatic finish at Darlington on Sunday, which saw Joey Logano nudge William Byron on the final lap, prompting Byron to call Logano a “moron” and “idiot” for his approach. Fun stuff, no doubt.

Mullins and host Chris Graham also talk about Kyle Busch’s short day, and interesting decision on parking on pit road, then turn their attention to Kansas this coming weekend.

