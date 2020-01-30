Staunton Police make arrests in Montgomery Hall armed robbery

Staunton Police have made several arrests in connection with a Jan. 21 armed robbery in Montgomery Hall Park.

Matthew Isaiah Shifflett, 18, of Staunton, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one misdemeanor count of being an accessory after the fact in a felony offense.

Shifflett was released on an unsecured bond.

The first arrest in the case actually dates back to Jan. 23, when a 16-year-old juvenile male was taken into custody on charges including robbery, use or display firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny, possession of a firearm by an individual under the age of 18 and reckless handling of a firearm.

The 16-year-old is being held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Four more teens were charged on Wednesday.

