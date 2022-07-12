Staunton: Geographic Information System data now available for download
The City of Staunton is making access to information on property taxes, zoning, census data and more, available at your fingertips.
The city recently updated its Geographic Information System website to improve both the look and the functionality for users. Users can click on the red GIS maps icon on the city’s website, and from there navigate to various applications or access the data directly. The site also includes an FAQ section.
The information technology department began the project in early May because the previous site was not going to be able to continue to operate as it had due to some forthcoming changes to the host site and because there was a desire to make data open source to align with best practice.
“The new site provides a much better user experience,” said GIS coordinator Jessica Wright. “People can download data directly for their use, as opposed to before when they would have to reach out to me. And the tools are now categorized, making information easier to find, as well.”
The site was built using ESRI ArcGIS Hub, a cloud-based platform that organizes people, data and tools to make them accessible and engaging.