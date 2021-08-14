Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Aug. 16-20

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for brush removal, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 15 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridges over Route 18, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 20.

*NEW* Mile marker 17 to 20, eastbound and westbound – Right lane closures for inspection of bridges over Jackson River, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Hot Springs Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for paving operations between Covington city limits and Route 640 (Falls Road), August 16-September 17 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and asphalt patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 615 (Blue Spring Run Road) for replacement of two bridges over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 26.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work and asphalt/pothole patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Exit 55, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge painting operations, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through August 31.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 714 (Mackeys Lane) and Route 606 (Raphine Road) for tree removal operations, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through August 20.

*NEW* Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Eastbound and westbound right lane closures just west of Buena Vista for inspection of Maury River bridge, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Various roads – Mobile lane closures for line painting operations on portions of Routes 84, 220 and 250, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, tractor mowing and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 600 – Single lane closures for paving work between Route 84 (Mill Gap Rd) and 5 miles north of Route 84, August 16-27 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work, tractor mowing, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 89 to 89, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, August 16-September 3 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for soil-boring operations, Sunday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 28.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 20.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Mobile lane closures for line painting operations between Route 666 (Lofton Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle), Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 898 (Pine Chapel Lane) and Route 662 (Greenville School Road), Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 887 (Vance Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 19.

Route 634 (China Clay Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through August 18.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 674 (Pilson Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 2021.

Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closed between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road) for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) –­­ Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 1.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound – Be alert for possible work vehicles on shoulders due to survey work, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 238 to 239, northbound – Overnight shoulder closures for sign installation, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 242 to 240, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work, August 22-September 3 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 244 to 245, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for inspection of bridges over Blacks Run, Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 246 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 33 overpass bridges, 10 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (August 22-23).

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Mobile lane closures for line painting between Route 996 (McGaheysville Road) and Route 991 (Conn Road), Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Mobile lane closures for line painting between Dry Run Road and Riven Rock Road, Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound left lane closure between Route 842 (Slate Road) and 0.2-mile east of Blazer Drive for turn-lane construction, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 20.

*NEW* Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Mobile lane closures for line painting between Route 679 (Battlefield Road) and Route 672 (Pineville Road), Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Mobile lane closures for line painting between Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) and Route 744 (Dry Hollow Road), Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 – Mobile lane closures for line painting operations between Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road) and Shenandoah County line, Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

Route 211 Business (Main Street, Luray) – Lane closures for paving between Wallace Avenue and Jordan Street, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 20.

*NEW* Route 340 Business (North Broad Street, Luray) – Northbound right lane closures for paving between Hill House Lane and ramps to Route 211 bypass, August 16-27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 Business (Main Street, Stanley) – Mobile lane closures for line painting operations between Route 616 (Leaksville Road) and Route 623 (Judy Lane), Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 759 (Jollett Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for bridge work near intersection with Route 607 (Weaver Road). Vehicle width restriction of 11 feet 6 inches during construction. Estimated completion October 28.

Various roads – Mobile lane closures and slow-moving equipment due to mowing operations, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 27.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 272 to 282, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge inspections at various locations, Monday through Friday nights from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 273 to 272, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 263 and Mill Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 20.

Mile marker 291 to 292, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 291 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

Mile marker 295 to 298, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 27.

Mile marker 297 to 296, southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 296 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Mobile lane closures for line painting operations between Route 639 (Green Acre Drive) and Route 641 (Locust Grove Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 55 (Old Valley Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting operations between Frederick County line and Warren County line, August 19-26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 302 to 304, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 at DMV truck weigh station for off-ramp extension. Scales closed until completion of project, scheduled for November 11.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures at Frederick County line for inspection of Opequon Creek bridges, Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 733 (Fairview/Fletcher Road) and Route 610 (Parishville Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures for preliminary work related to replacement of Opequon Creek bridge between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 20.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 25.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Hayfield Road) – Occasional lane closures for utility work between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 21.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures at Frederick County line for inspection of Opequon Creek bridges, Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Frederick County line and Fauquier County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 19.

Route 7 Business (Main Street, Berryville) – Overnight mobile lane closures for paving work between eastern and western intersections with Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 17.

*NEW* Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Possible traffic delays for installation of overhead utility lines between Route 624 (Red Gate Road) and Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway), Wednesday and Thursday between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

*UPDATE* Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Frederick County line and Fauquier County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 17.

*UPDATE* Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road) – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) and Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 17.

Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for paving between Route 670 (Double Tollgate Road) and West Virginia state line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 16.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through September 19.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Fauquier County line, August 15-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Shenandoah County line, August 19-24 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and intersection with I-66 westbound ramps, August 15-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Page County line, August 18-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Clarke County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 20.

*NEW* Route 522 (Remount Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Rappahannock County line, August 18-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Road scheduled to reopen August 16 between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road). Flagger traffic control continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily for safety improvement project. Estimated project completion December 10.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

To obtain traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or go to www.511Virginia.org . The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.