staunton braves alum online maga troll aubrey huff trounced in california school board race
Sports

Staunton Braves alum, MAGA troll Aubrey Huff, trounced in California school board race

Chris Graham
Published:
aubrey huff
(© Eric Broder Van Dyke – Shutterstock)

Aubrey Huff, Staunton Braves alum, 13-year MLB veteran, online troll, was among the big MAGA losers on Election Day, falling far, far short in his bid to win a seat on a San Diego County local school board.

Huff, who is such an a–hole that he was disinvited to a 10-year celebration of the San Francisco Giants 2010 World Series champions, got just 19 percent of the vote in his two-way race for a seat on the Solana Beach, Calif., school board.

Pretty emphatic, that beatdown there, and totally deserved.

Among other things with this Huff guy, who played a single season in Staunton, in 1997, a year before he was a fifth-round MLB draft pick: his online brand is masculinity being under attack and being butt-hurt that women can leave their husbands, like his wife did to him in 2017; he joked about kidnapping Iranian women and bringing them to the U.S. to “fan us and feed us grapes”; and he thinks evolution is a “lie” and that COVID vaccines are a government plot to turn people into zombies under government control.

Imagine this guy on your local school board, right?

His nonsense got him banned from Twitter, though he can hope for a return there now that the platform is owned by another conspiracy theorist.

But Elon Musk can’t do anything about putting Aubrey Huff in charge of the Solana Beach school system.

His neighbors made sure that wasn’t going to happen.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

