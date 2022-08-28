Squirrels rally for five in ninth, defeat RubberDucks, 8-4
A five-run ninth inning and a strong pitching performance guided the Richmond Flying Squirrels to an 8-4 win over the Akron RubberDucks Saturday night at Canal Park.
Akron (68-51, 28-22) threatened with three runs in the ninth inning but Richmond (57-61, 17-32) held on and snapped its three-game losing streak.
The Flying Squirrels captured a 1-0 lead in the first inning off a sacrifice fly from Tyler Fitzgerald.
Akron tied the game at 1-1 in the third when Jose Tena hit an RBI single up the middle. It was the only run Richmond starter Landen Roupp (Win, 1-1) allowed over six innings. Roupp finished the night with seven strikeouts and held the RubberDucks to three hits.
Fitzgerald sent the Flying Squirrels in front by a run with an RBI double against Eli Lingos (Loss, 1-2) in the sixth inning. Sean Roby brought Fitzgerald home with a single to give Richmond a 3-1 advantage.
After three consecutive walks to start the ninth inning, Shane Matheny rocketed a two-run double to center field. Later in the frame, Brett Auerbach blasted a three-run homer to left field and gave Richmond an 8-1 lead. It was Auerbach’s 15th home run of the season.
Akron cut the deficit to 8-4 in the bottom of the ninth off a Richmond throwing error, passed ball and an RBI groundout. Melvin Adon faced seven batters and closed out the victory with a looking strikeout.
Ryan Walker struck out two batters in a scoreless seventh inning and Nick Avila set down the RubberDucks in order in the eighth.
The series concludes Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Kyle Harrison (4-2, 2.91) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron right-hander Thomas Ponticelli (2-3, 3.72). First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. at Canal Park in Akron.
