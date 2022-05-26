Squirrels hold off Yard Goats in 4-3 win

A clutch performance from the pitching staff backed an early lead for the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a 4-3 victory over the Hartford Yard Goats Wednesday night at The Diamond.

Richmond (23-18) collected all four of its runs in the first three innings and used six pitchers, who combined for 11 strikeouts, in the win.

The Flying Squirrels opened the scoring with three runs in the second inning. With two runners on and two outs, Brandon Martorano propelled a two-RBI triple to center field and Jacob Heyward lined an RBI double to left that pushed Richmond in front, 3-0.

Hartford (25-16) cut the deficit to 3-1 off an RBI groundout from Jimmy Herron in the top of the third.

With runners at first in third in the third inning, Frankie Tostado grounded into a double play that scored Brett Auerbach and increased the Richmond lead to 4-1.

Aaron Schunk made it a 4-2 game in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly off Richmond reliever Solomon Bates to right field.

The Yard Goats closed the score to 4-3 off an RBI double from Ezequiel Tovar in the eighth inning. Chris Wright entered the game and allowed back-to-back walks to load bases, but stranded each runner to close out the inning. Ryan Walker (Save, 2) entered with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth and induced a groundout on the first pitch he threw to claim the victory.

In his first start of the season, Blake Rivera allowed one run, one hit and one walk with two strikeouts. Trenton Toplikar (Win, 1-0) held the Yard Goats to one hit over three scoreless innings and collected a season-high five strikeouts.

Hartford starter Noah Gotsis (Loss, 0-1) surrendered four runs off five hits over four innings and struck out four Flying Squirrels.

On Thursday, the Flying Squirrels are hosting JMU Night at The Diamond where Dukes fans are encouraged to wear purple and gold to show their school spirit. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Kai-Wei Teng (1-4, 5.79) will make the start for Richmond and the Yard Goats have yet to announce their starting pitcher.

