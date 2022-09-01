Squirrels fall to Senators, 6-1
Sean Roby belted a home run for the second consecutive day, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels fell to the Harrisburg Senators, 6-1, Wednesday night at The Diamond.
Richmond (57-64, 17-35) totaled six hits and four walks, but left 10 runners on base in their second straight loss to Harrisburg (48-73, 18-34).
The Senators scored two runs in the second to take the lead. Brady Lindsly hit an RBI single and Lara brought home a run with a groundout against Richmond starter Keaton Winn (Loss, 1-2).
Wilson Garcia upped the Harrisburg advantage to 3-0 with a solo home run in the third inning. In the top of the fourth, Garcia attacked again with an RBI single and pushed the Senators lead to four runs. He finished the night 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
Yasel Antuna launched a solo home run, his first at Double-A, to center field in the fifth inning to move the Harrisburg lead to 5-0.
Darren Baker pushed the Senators to a six-run advantage with an RBI single in the top of the eighth.
Roby broke the shutout at 6-1 in the eighth inning with a solo home run to center field. The homer added to Roby’s single-season franchise record and tied him with Frankie Tostado for the fifth-most career home runs with the Flying Squirrels.
Harrisburg starter Tim Cate (Win, 2-3) held the Flying Squirrels scoreless through six innings with four walks and three hits allowed with eight runners left stranded.
In his Double-A debut, Evan Gates struck out four batters and held the Senators scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings. Winn ended his start with five runs allowed and surrendered a career-high 10 hits.
