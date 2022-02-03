Spanberger, Trone bill to combat illicit fentanyl included in America COMPETES Act

According to a Pew study released last month, more Americans died from overdose in 2020 than any previous year on record — and early figures indicate that 2021’s death toll may be higher.

The same study showed that approximately 75 percent of all fatal overdoses in 2020 involved opioids — including more than six-in-ten involving synthetic opioids, like fentanyl.

The America Creating Opportunities for Manufacturing, Pre-Eminence in Technology and Economic Strength (COMPETES) Act is now expected to include a Spanberger-Trone amendment to address the root causes of illegal fentanyl production, distribution, and sale. Specifically, the Spanberger-Trone legislation would require the U.S. Secretary of State, the U.S. Attorney General, and the U.S. Treasury Secretary to recognize this pressing challenge and issue a report to Congress that describes American efforts to gain a commitment from China and Latin American governments to combat the production and flow of illicit fentanyl.

With this additional information, more steps could be taken by the United States to combat illicit fentanyl production and trafficking that originates in both China and Latin America.

“Virginia has seen record overdose levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the scourge of fentanyl on our streets has exacerbated this crisis and led to countless families losing a loved one. This devastation and heartbreak can be prevented, but it requires the United States to redouble our efforts to hold foreign countries accountable for turning a blind eye to fentanyl trafficking,” said Seventh District Congresswoman Spanberger, a former federal law enforcement officer. “Today, I am proud to see our legislation one step closer towards being included in the America COMPETES Act — because our nation’s long term success on the world stage depends on the health, security, and opportunities provided by our communities here at home. I want to thank Congressman Trone for his partnership on this legislation, his leadership on these issues, and his commitment to making Virginia, Maryland, and our entire country safer.”

The U.S. House Rules Committee approved the amendment’s consideration by the full House for inclusion in the America COMPETES Act Tuesday night.