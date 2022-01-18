Spanberger relaunches ‘Valentines for Vets,’ calls for submissions

Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) has announced the launch of her third annual “Valentines for Vets” program to collect and distribute Valentine’s Day cards to Seventh District veterans.

Virginians are encouraged to participate in “Valentines for Vets” by dropping off or mailing cards to Spanberger’s Henrico County district office. A contactless bin is located outside of the Glen Allen location for those choosing to physically deliver them to her office. The deadline for submission is Thursday, Feb. 10.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Spanberger’s office will deliver the submitted cards to area veterans and caregivers.

“Virginia is home to hundreds of thousands of veterans — and my office’s Valentines for Vets program has been an annual, small way for us to show our appreciation for those who have protected our nation,” said Spanberger. “Next month, I look forward to many Virginia veterans, their caregivers, and their families reading handwritten cards with messages of gratitude from our community members. These Virginians have earned our recognition, they have earned our respect, and they deserve to know that we recognize their sacrifices. I hope many of our neighbors here in Virginia will choose to participate once again in 2022.”

Spanberger’s Henrico County district office is located at the below mailing address:

4201 Dominion Blvd, Suite 110

Glen Allen, VA 23060

In previous years, Virginia community members, service organizations, and K-12 students have crafted thousands of handwritten messages for local veterans and sent them to Spanberger’s district offices as part of Valentines for Vets.

In the year 2020 alone, her offices received more than 1,900 valentines.