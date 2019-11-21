Spanberger pushes for progress on USMCA: ‘We need to get this done’

Rep. Abigail Spanberger is calling on House negotiators and the administration to come to a final agreement on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Last month, Spanberger hosted a roundtable on the USMCA and trade with the Chesterfield County Chamber of Commerce and local business owners. During her speech, Spanberger discussed the concerns she heard at the discussion related to the current status of USMCA negotiations. According to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Virginia exported $4.3 billion of goods to Mexico and Canada in 2018.

Click here to watch her full speech on the floor of the House on this issue on Tuesday.

