Spanberger hosting telephone town hall

Published Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, 9:28 am

Seventh District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger will host an open, public telephone town hall focused on issues facing Central Virginia’s families, businesses, and economy on Thursday at 7 p.m.

To join the interactive telephone town hall, constituents should dial in to 833-380-0670. To watch the conversation live, Central Virginians can go to spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.

During the event, Spanberger will answer questions directly from Central Virginians about challenges they are experiencing during Virginia’s economic recovery and gather ideas they have for improving the Seventh District going forward. Additionally, she will speak about recent progress in Congress related to physical infrastructure investments for Central Virginia — including bridges, roads, and high-speed broadband internet.

“We continue to face many challenges as a Commonwealth and as a country — and one of the best ways to address those challenges is to gather direct feedback from our communities. I am looking forward to another productive and informative event with our Seventh District neighbors, and I hope to answer a range of questions about my work in Congress on behalf of Central Virginia,” Spanberger said. “As we face continued uncertainty in the face of the ongoing pandemic, I am confident that we will work through our difficulties together, as Virginians. Thursday night’s town hall will be an opportunity to discuss how we achieve our goals, reinvest in our economy, and ensure that Virginia continues to be a strong place to live, start a business, and raise a family.”