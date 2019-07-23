Southbound Interstate 81 ramp closures Tuesday night at Exits 273, 283

Two interchanges along southbound Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County are scheduled for overnight ramp closures tonight (Tuesday, July 23) due to paving operations.

The closures are scheduled for 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following locations:

Exit 273 (Mount Jackson): The I-81 southbound on- and off-ramps at Route 292 (Conicville Road) will be closed.

Southbound I-81 drivers who need to reach Route 292 will be detoured at exit 279 (Edinburg). At the bottom of the ramp, turn left on Route 185 (Stoney Creek Boulevard) and then right on Route 11 (Old Valley Pike). Follow Route 11 south for about six miles to Route 292.

Route 292 drivers who need to reach southbound I-81 will detour east on Route 292 to Route 11 (Old Valley Pike). Turn right on Route 11 and proceed south about four miles, then turn right on Route 730 (Caverns Road) to reach the I-81 exit 269 interchange.

Exit 283 (Woodstock): The I-81 southbound on-ramp from Route 42 (Reservoir Road) will be closed.

Route 42 drivers who need to reach southbound I-81 will detour east on Route 42 to Route 11 (Old Valley Pike). Turn right on Route 11 and proceed south for about four miles, then turn right on Route 185 (Stoney Creek Boulevard) to reach the I-81 exit 279 interchange.

All work is weather permitting.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

