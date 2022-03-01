Smith House Galleries announces exhibition featuring student artworks

Published Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, 9:28 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Arts Council of the Valley announces the sixth annual artVISION: Rockingham County Public Schools Youth Art Month Show.

The Smith House Galleries exhibition opens with a reception during First Fridays of the Valley, March 4, 5-7 p.m. Rockingham Educational Foundation, Inc. is the reception sponsor.

The artVISION exhibition runs through March 25, with in-person visits Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The galleries will also be open Second Saturday (March 12) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, three virtual albums featuring elementary, middle, and high school art will be available at valleyarts.org/current-exhibition.

Smith House Galleries is supported in part by ACV’s 2022 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors Kathy Moran Wealth Group, Matchbox Realty, and Riner Rentals. Beth Harter, RCPS supervisor of fine arts, coordinated the exhibition of works by 100 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

“We’re so pleased to feature artwork from Rockingham County Public Schools in-person at Smith House Galleries this year,” Harter said. “It’s also exciting that these exhibitions will be available online, to allow even more people to experience and appreciate what RCPS students have created.”

Harter thanked RCPS art teachers for their work in bringing this exhibition to life:

Elementary School: Joseph Arbaugh, Jennifer Cartwright, Kelly Dove, Edwina George, Rebecca Rogers, Mary Shaffer, Courtney Spiers, Kristi Strine, Robin Wilkins, Cayse Zwanzig

Middle School: Mimi Guido, Samantha Ritter, Sarah Beth Taylor, Tracy West

High School: Kim Floyd, Martha Maddox, Christopher Michael, Emily Quesenberry, Brandy Somers, Erin Whetzel.