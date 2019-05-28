smART KIDS exhibit showcases student art from after school programs

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative hosts an exhibition of student artwork in celebration of the creative efforts of the elementary students participating in the smART KIDS after school program.

Since late 2017, The Bridge has provided artistic after-school programming to children in Charlottesville, free of charge. The smART KIDS program focuses on connecting students to working artists in our community to provide unique creative perspectives and build upon the strengths of our creative community.

The students engage a wide variety of creative opportunities over the course of a semester, often including dance, painting, drawing, music, printmaking, and other outside-the-box mediums. The focus is creative exploration and discovery that allows students to learn something new about art and themselves.

This event is open to all parents, students and community members interested in learning more about The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative’s efforts to bring high-quality, accessible creative programming to students in Charlottesville.

Alan Goffinski, Director of The Bridge states, “I remember the impact opportunities like smART KIDS had on me as a kid. It troubles me to know that these creative outlets are becoming less and less available for elementary school students. This exhibit is an opportunity to celebrate the powerful effect that creative discovery can have on a young person’s development, self-awareness, and self esteem.”

The exhibition will celebrate the hard work of Clark Elementary students all year, and the recent expansion of the program to all three Boys & Girls Club locations in Charlottesville.

For more details, visit: ​http://thebridgepai.org/calendar/opening-smart-kids-2019/

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google