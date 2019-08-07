SMAC’s Wagner impresses at YMCA Long Course Nationals

Published Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, 1:38 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

SMAC senior swimmer Kristen Wagner achieved three national championship qualifying times at the 2019 YMCA Long Course Nationals held in College Park, Md.

Wagner, a senior at Waynesboro High School, set four personal records in her four events at the meet, which was held at the Epply Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Maryland.

Competing in her sixth YMCA national championship meet, Wagner achieved personal bests in the 50-meter backstroke (31.79), the 100-meter backstroke (1:08.71), the 100-meter freestyle (1:01.00) and in the 50-meter freestyle (27.61).

Wagner’s time in the 50 free qualified her for the C final, and she finished 23rd overall in that event.

SMAC coach Bill Nicholson offered high praise for Wagner.

“This is the best meet she has had since I took over at SMAC,” said Nicholson, who has been the coach of the SMAC program at the Waynesboro YMCA since 2017. “She swam excellent races throughout the meet. Her starts and turns, mental and physical preparation, and the splits were on point for each of her events.”

Like this: Like Loading...