Should Reece Beekman be the ACC Defensive Player of the Year? (Yes.)

ESPN2 broadcaster Jordan Cornette has Virginia guard Reece Beekman as his ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

I don’t have a vote, but if I did, no question.

“That would mean a lot because ever since I was little, I put a lot of pride in my defense, a little more than I think others did,” Beekman said after Virginia’s 71-61 win over Louisville on Saturday. “So just having that mindset, you’ve got to have defense to play the game.

“[Defensive Player of the Year] would mean a lot to me. Having that would be great. Even if I don’t get it, I’ll still be thankful of how my defense was this season, so either way will be a good experience,” Beekman said.

There aren’t a lot of counting numbers to go on here. Beekman does lead the ACC in steals per game (2.1), but after that, you have to deep dive into advanced metrics, which tend to favor big guys who block shots and snare rebounds.

Beekman is second in the ACC in defensive box plus/minus (4.6) to Duke center Mark Williams (5.4), whose key stats are block percentage (12.4, second in the ACC) and defensive rebound percentage (20.6, ranking ninth).

Beekman actually shows up at 20th in block percentage (2.6 percent), and second among guards (Louisville’s Dre Davis is 16th overall, at 2.8 percent), and first in steal percentage (3.8 percent).

According to Synergy Sports, Beekman holds opponents to .715 points per possession – 171 points on 239 usages – on 33.7 percent shooting (56-of-166), a 21.8 percent turnover rate, a 10.5 percent free-throw shots rate and a 7.5 percent shooting foul rate.

Let’s assume that Williams is the other top candidate for DPOY.

His Synergy numbers: .732 PPP – 123 points on 168 usages – on 34 percent shooting (50-of-147), a 7.1 percent turnover rate, a 6 percent free-throw rate and a 5.4 percent shooting foul rate.

It’s close.

Beekman made his last statement before the voters cast their ballots over the weekend on Saturday. He had 15 points, which won’t factor into voting for Defensive Player of the Year, but still, he had them, 12 rebounds – all defensive rebounds – and five steals, three in the final 5:25, as Louisville was attempting to come back from 19 down to make it a game.

“He got a ton of experience last year, and now he’s in his second year here. All those games and understanding what needs to be done for this team on both ends, I think he has a clearer picture of that,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “The longer you are at a place, the more comfortable you get in all areas, so that’s a joy for me to see. Players take steps, improve and lead, and he has a lot of that ability. He just has to keep getting after it the way he is and leading us.”

Story by Chris Graham