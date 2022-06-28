Shenandoah Valley Entrepreneurship Summit planned for the Fall in Staunton
The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund, or SCCF, has announced their first Shenandoah Valley Entrepreneurship Summit on September 12-13 at the Staunton Innovation Hub.
The event will feature time for networking, inspiration, actionable skills and business support.
The goal is to bring people together to widen everyone’s network. Workshops and breakout sessions will be used to equip entrepreneurs with new skills they can immediately put into practice to better their businesses. The summit also plans to connect attendees to support organizations in the Valley including lawyers, CPAs and leadership specialists.
The event is sponsored by First Bank and Greene Hurlocker Attorneys at Law.
Early bird tickets are available now for $75.
For more information, visit https://sccfva.org/entrepreneurship-summit/