Shenandoah National Park selects artist Lisa Walsh for the October Artist-in-Residence Program

Shenandoah National Park announced the selection of Lisa Walsh as the October Artist-in-Residence. Walsh does metalwork, including jewelry designs in etched copper and enamel representing elevation contours. Her interest in topography is grounded in a lifelong fascination of geology and fire science.

Walsh’s residency will run through October 29. Park visitors are invited to join her for a public demonstration on Sunday, October 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51 on Skyline Drive).

The public presentation is suitable for visitors of all ages.

Shenandoah National Park is a jewel among National Park Service sites and offers a distinctive array of natural, cultural, and recreational opportunities for visitors. The Artist-in-Residence program is established in numerous National Park Service sites to inspire artists to create and share art that not only motivates and encourages millions of people to visit and explore, but also helps build awareness and develop stewardship of these beautiful public lands.

Superintendent Jennifer Flynn stated “We are pleased to select a metalworker for our Artist-in Residence Program. We look forward to seeing her unique metalwork creations that will be inspired by her experiences staying here in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Shenandoah National Park”.

Shenandoah’s Artist-in-Residence program is supported by a generous donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust. “Donors to the Shenandoah National Park Trust are proud to fund programs like Artist-in-Residence, which explore new opportunities to connect people with this remarkable landscape,” stated Shenandoah National Park Trust Executive Director Susan Sherman.

More information about the Artist–in-Residence program can be found on the park’s website at: https://www.nps.gov/shen/getinvolved/supportyourpark/artist-in-residence.htm

