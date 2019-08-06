Shenandoah announces 2019-2020 track schedule

Shenandoah University track and field coach Andy Marrocco announced Tuesday morning the 2019-2020 indoor and outdoor schedules for his two programs.

Two home indoor meets highlight the slate – the second-ever Kay and JJ Smith Invitational on January 12 and the inaugural South Region Final Qualifier on March 7.

Both meets will take place on the Kay and JJ Smith Track in the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center. The latter meet is subject to final NCAA approval.

The initial home meet is one of seven the team has planned for the indoor regular season. After opening the campaign at Christopher Newport on December 8 (the only indoor meet of the fall semester), the squad travels to Ursinus, the Spire Institute, Roanoke College, Ithaca College and VMI prior to the ODAC Championships February 29 and March 1.

Spire Institute and Roanoke College (Finn Pincus Invitational) are both scheduled for January 24-25 and will be split squad meets for the Hornets.

Roanoke College, and its Cregger Center track, are again the hosts of the 2020 ODAC championships.

The spring season has five meets prior to the ODAC championships April 17-18 and six meets following the championships in preparation for the NCAA Division III national championships at the end of May.

The outdoor season begins March 13 at Coastal Carolina and includes meets at Washington & Lee, Christopher Newport, Mary Washington, William & Mary, the University of Pennsylvania, The College of New Jersey, Liberty, Mount Olive and Swarthmore.

“We had solid ODAC championship finishes both indoors and outdoors last season, and that was a direct result of having the Wilkins Center to train in all season long,” Marrocco said.

“I look forward to hosting another successful meet to start the 2020 spring semester off and building toward the ODAC championships at the end of February.

“The men and women both have a chance to do something special this coming season and I am eager to see all of our student-athletes realize their potential.”

