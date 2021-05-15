Harrisburg Senators end Richmond Flying Squirrels win streak in 4-3 win

The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell to the Harrisburg Senators, 4-3, on Friday night at FNB Field, snapping their franchise-record eight-game win streak.

The Flying Squirrels (8-2) still hold their best record in team history through ten games to open the season. The Senators (2-8) snapped a five-game losing streak with the win.

The Senators took a 3-0 lead in the first inning off an RBI double from Jakson Reetz and a two-run hit by Nick Banks against Richmond starter Gerson Garabito.

Richmond struck back in the third to cut the deficit to 3-1 off an RBI-single from David Villar that scored Garabito. Four out of the five starting pitchers for the Flying Squirrels have scored a run on the season.

The Flying Squirrels evened the score, 3-3, with a two-run sixth inning. Vince Fernandez bounced an RBI single to right field followed by a sacrifice fly by Frankie Tostado that scored Villar.

Harrisburg reliever Pearson McMahon (Win, 1-0) entered in the sixth and quieted the Richmond rally, striking out both batters he faced.

With Mac Marshall (Loss 0-1) on the mound, Harrisburg took back the lead in the sixth inning off a bunt-single from Osvaldo Duarte to pull ahead, 4-3.

Marshall ended his outing with striking out the side in the seventh inning.

Frank Rubio worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning for the Flying Squirrels.

Senators reliever Frank Bartow (Save, 2) entered in the ninth and sat down the Flying Squirrels in order to end the game.

In his start, Garabito pitched 5.0 innings, allowing six hits, three runs, one walk and one strikeout in his second start of the season.

The Flying Squirrels and Senators square off for game five of the series Saturday night. Right-hander Tristan Beck (1-1, 4.00) will start for Richmond, opposed by Harrisburg left-hander Tim Cate (0-1, 10.13). First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels’ next homestand is May 18-23 against the Bowie Baysox. Tickets are available online at Squirrelsbaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

