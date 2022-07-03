Sean Roby hits 20th home run, matching single-season Squirrels record
Sean Roby tied the single-season franchise record with his 20th home run of the season as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Bowie Baysox, 10-3, in a rain-shortened game on Saturday night at Prince George’s Stadium.
The Flying Squirrels (41-33, 1-4) snapped a four-game losing streak to open the second half with the win. They were leading the Baysox (31-43, 4-1) in the bottom of the seventh inning when the game was called.
Roby hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, which tied him with David Villar for the most in a season in team history with 20. Villar set the record last season.
Richmond opened a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Mike Gigliotti scored the first run on a wild pitch and Roby added an RBI single.
In the second, the Flying Squirrels added five runs to pull ahead, 7-0. Frankie Tostado and Roby hit RBI singles against Baysox starter Zach Peek (Loss, 0-2). Tyler Fitzgerald capped the inning with a three-run homer, his 10th of the year.
The Baysox closed the score to 7-1 in the second inning with a sacrifice fly by Joseph Ortiz.
Richmond brought in two more runs to push the lead to 9-1 in the third. Franklin Labour drove an RBI double and Gigliotti brought in a run with a groundout.
In the fourth, Roby drove his solo homer over the right field fence.
The Baysox scored twice in the sixth to close the score to 10-3.
In the bottom of the seventh, the game was delayed due to rain and later called complete.
Richmond starter Kyle Harrison (Win, 3-1) worked five innings and allowed one run on two hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.
The series concludes on Sunday night at Prince George’s Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Lefty Jake Dahlberg (3-4, 4.43) will start for Richmond.
The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ Independence Day game has sold out, but additional fireworks shows will be held on Thursday, July 7, and Saturday, July 9. Tickets remain for the other five games of the Flying Squirrels’ homestand at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.