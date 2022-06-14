Scottie Scheffler US Open Odds | Scottie Scheffler Odds to Win US Open 2022

Current world number one and The Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, looks to win his second major of the year as he embarks on another week of golfing action in Massachusetts. Scheffler always seems to be in contention in the big tournament this year, and this week with be no different, hence why he is one of the leading market contenders for the US Open showdown from The Country Club this week.

Scottie Scheffler US Open Odds

The 2022 Masters champion and four time PGA Tour winner comes to Brookline this week as one of the market leaders in the betting to win the 122nd US Open at +1400 with BetOnline.

Scheffler has already triumphed at Augusta National this year, when he completely blitzed the field and won The Masters by four shots. This was despite a four-putt on the 72nd hole, which shows how well Scheffler played for the other 71 holes of the tournament. Scheffler has also won three regular PGA Tour titles this year: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitation and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

The reigning Masters Champion and current world number one is certainly worth backing if you are looking to place some US Open bets ahead of the golf getting underway on Thursday morning. Click the link below to back Scottie Scheffler with our trusted bookmaker partner, BetOnline.

Full US Open Odds 2022

Golfer Highest Odds Bookmaker Rory McIlroy +1100 Justin Thomas +1200 Scottie Scheffler +1400 Jon Rahm +1600 Cameron Smith +2000 Xander Schauffele +2200 Will Zalatoris +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Jordan Spieth +2500 Collin Morikawa +2500 Matthew Fitzparick +2800 Sam Burns +2800 Shane Lowry +3100 Viktor Hovland +3300 Dustin Johnson +3500 Joaquin Niemann +3500 Tony Finau +3500 Hideki Matsuyama +4000 Cameron Young +4000 Sungjae Im +4000

