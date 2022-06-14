Scottie Scheffler US Open Odds | Scottie Scheffler Odds to Win US Open 2022
Current world number one and The Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, looks to win his second major of the year as he embarks on another week of golfing action in Massachusetts. Scheffler always seems to be in contention in the big tournament this year, and this week with be no different, hence why he is one of the leading market contenders for the US Open showdown from The Country Club this week.
Scottie Scheffler US Open Odds
The 2022 Masters champion and four time PGA Tour winner comes to Brookline this week as one of the market leaders in the betting to win the 122nd US Open at +1400 with BetOnline.
Scheffler has already triumphed at Augusta National this year, when he completely blitzed the field and won The Masters by four shots. This was despite a four-putt on the 72nd hole, which shows how well Scheffler played for the other 71 holes of the tournament. Scheffler has also won three regular PGA Tour titles this year: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitation and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
The reigning Masters Champion and current world number one is certainly worth backing if you are looking to place some US Open bets ahead of the golf getting underway on Thursday morning. Click the link below to back Scottie Scheffler with our trusted bookmaker partner, BetOnline.
Full US Open Odds 2022
|Golfer
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Rory McIlroy
|+1100
|Justin Thomas
|+1200
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1400
|Jon Rahm
|+1600
|Cameron Smith
|+2000
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|Will Zalatoris
|+2200
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2500
|Jordan Spieth
|+2500
|Collin Morikawa
|+2500
|Matthew Fitzparick
|+2800
|Sam Burns
|+2800
|Shane Lowry
|+3100
|Viktor Hovland
|+3300
|Dustin Johnson
|+3500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+3500
|Tony Finau
|+3500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+4000
|Cameron Young
|+4000
|Sungjae Im
|+4000