Scholle IPN to expand in Smyth County, creating 75 new jobs

Scholle IPN, a leading global supplier of total flexible packaging solutions, will invest $31.1 million to expand its operation in Smyth County.

The company will expand the facility by 73,000 square feet to accommodate new manufacturing lines for film extrusion and packaging, and add over 800 feet in new rail track to support the inflow of resin, an integral raw material for production.

Virginia successfully competed with Illinois and Georgia for the project, which will create 75 new jobs.

“Cataylzing economic growth in Southwest Virginia is a priority for my Administration, and we are thrilled that Scholle IPN will reinvest in its Smyth County operation and create 75 high-quality manufacturing jobs,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “This valued employer continues to demonstrate a commitment to creating new jobs and opportunities for residents in this region, and this significant expansion will further solidify Scholle’s longevity in the Commonwealth.”

“We are pleased that Scholle IPN has chosen to expand production in Smyth County and appreciate its demonstrated confidence in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The company’s investment is a strong testament to Southwest Virginia’s skilled workforce and competitive business costs that attract and retain leading manufacturers. We thank Scholle for its contribution to the region’s economic revitalization, and look forward to the creation of 75 new jobs in Smyth County.”

“Virginia serves as a global gateway, and we’re pleased to continue to help Scholle IPN reach world markets,” said Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III. “This investment by Scholle IPN shows just how valuable the multimodal transportation network is in the roadmap for economic growth in Virginia.”

Ross Bushnell, Scholle IPN President and CEO, stated, “Southwest Virginia has truly become an advanced manufacturing corridor and we are proud to continue to invest in the region. By committing over $30 million in the expansion of our Chilhowie, Virginia, facility, we not only better serve the needs of our customers across North America, we also ensure that Chilhowie and the State of Virginia remain at the forefront of our sustainable packaging capabilities.”

“To see Scholle IPN’s continued investment and commitment to its Smyth County operation is both humbling and exciting,” said Smyth County Board of Supervisors Chairman Charlie Atkins. “The company continues to be a great corporate partner with the community and we look forward to continued collaborations.”

“Mount Rogers Regional Partnership is fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with the outstanding plant leadership in Chilhowie to bring this opportunity to Smyth County and the greater region,” said Mount Rogers Regional Partnership Executive Director Josh Lewis. “Locating these technically skilled jobs into Southwest Virginia is further evidence that the region has great potential as a business location. Smyth County administration, Smyth County economic development staff, the VEDP team, and our MRRP BRE Manager should be commended for a job well done!”

“On behalf of the Town of Chilhowie Town Council, citizens, and employees, the Town is pleased to have partnered with the Commonwealth and Smyth County to help make this expansion possible,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger and Town Manager John Clark. “When the Town joined Smyth County in purchasing this property in the late 1980s, now Deer Valley Industrial Park, we could not have envisioned then to have such wonderful corporate citizens as Scholle and Innovative Millwork Technology who provide hundreds of good jobs to our community. We sincerely thank Scholle for having confidence in Chilhowie, Smyth County, and the Commonwealth in making this expansion, and we look forward to working with them even more in their expanded role.”

“Southwest Virginia has the assets a business needs to thrive,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith. “Scholle IPN’s decision to invest $31.1 million and create 75 new jobs is a tribute to Smyth County’s workforce and economic climate. I look forward to the benefits this expansion will bring to the region.”

“Scholle IPN is a great corporate citizen in Smyth County and we welcome this very exciting news that the company is expanding its footprint and creating even more high-quality jobs for the region,” said State Sen. Todd Pillion. “I applaud every member of the team that worked to make this announcement possible, and I remain committed to supporting programs that leverage resources to build on the region’s competitiveness and win these projects.”

“Scholle is a great asset to Smyth County and the Chilhowie community,” said Del. Israel D. O’Quinn. “I am very excited to see the company continue to grow and invest in the region. Economic growth is a top priority for the Southwest Virginia legislative delegation and this announcement is welcome news.”

Headquartered in Northlake, Ill., Scholle IPN is one of the world’s largest and most innovative packaging manufacturers, providing sustainable packaging solutions for the food, beverage, and non-food sectors. The company specializes in packaging solutions such as barrier films, ergonomic fitments, and state-of-the-art filling equipment for bag-in-box and spouted pouches. The company has grown significantly over the last 70 years, manufacturing flexible packaging in 16 locations across five continents, with sales support in two additional countries.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Smyth County, the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership, and the Town of Chilhowie to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $600,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Smyth County with the project. Scholle IPN is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Rail Industrial Access Program through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, subject to approval by the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

Support for Scholle IPN‘s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly.

Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

