Scherzer strikes out 14: Nationals top Tigers, complete 5-1 road trip

Max Scherzer won his sixth straight start, outdueling former Nat Jordan Zimmerman in a 2-1 win on Sunday in Detroit.

The win completed a 5-1 road trip for the Nationals, who head back home one game above .500 at 42-41, after winning their 23rd game in their last 33 games dating back to May 24.

Scherzer (8-5, 2.43 ERA) gave up four hits in eight innings of work, and didn’t walk a batter.

The former Tiger finished up strong, striking out the side in the eighth inning.

Anthony Rendon homered in the top of the eighth, his 19th of the season, to break a 1-1 tie.

Story by Chris Graham

