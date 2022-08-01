Sales tax holiday for school supplies, emergency preparedness items runs August 5-7

Virginia’s sales tax holiday runs August 5-7, 2022. During the sales tax holiday, consumers may buy a number of products without paying sales tax.

Qualifying items include school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star and WaterSense products.

School supplies, clothing, and footwear

  • Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item
  • Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products

  • Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item
  • Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item
  • Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item
  • Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products

  • Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item

Detailed lists of qualifying items and more information for retailers can be found online.


