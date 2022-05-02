Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA taking part in spring Empty the Shelters event

BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to Empty the Shelters by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25 from May 2-16. This event will be hosted in more than 275 shelters in 40 states, including the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA.

The RHSPCA will offer $25 adoption fees for dogs and cats from May 2-16. Potential adopters may make an appointment to visit the animals online at RHSPCA.org. The shelter encourages the public to submit applications ahead of time for pre-approval to quicken the adoption process. Adoption fees include any needed medical care, age-appropriate vaccines, microchipping, and spay or neuter surgery for the pet.

Empty the Shelters, BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program, began in 2016 as an effort to encourage more families to adopt a pet into their home. More than 83,000 pets have found adoptive homes through this reduced-fee adoption event. Since its inception, this lifesaving event has expanded to organizations in 45 states and Canada, partnering with a total of 443 animal welfare organizations.

“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”

This will be the RHSPCA’s seventh time participating in Empty the Shelters. In total, 242 local pets have been adopted during these events.

“We have some great dogs and cats in need of loving homes. Some of the animals have special medical or behavioral needs, details of which are available in their profiles on our website. I want encourage everyone to keep an open mind and consider these special cases to see if they may be a good fit for your family. The adoption prices for all dogs and cats will be discounted to $25 during this event,” said Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA Executive Director Huck Nawaz.

BISSELL Pet Foundation and the RHSPCA urge families to do their research about the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements. For more information on adopting or donating to Empty the Shelters, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters as well as www.rhspca.org.

