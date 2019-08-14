Roanoke scientists give behind-the-scenes look at biomedical research
“I learned that the heart is a muscle and there are a lot of cells there.” That was one camper’s big takeaway after visiting the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC on Tuesday when 29 students enrolled in the fourth annual YouthHQ@Goodwill Science Camp visited the research institute.
Guided by James Smyth, an assistant professor in the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute’s Center for Heart and Reparative Medicine Research, the students learned about microscopy, genetics, viruses, and how a heartbeat happens. Smyth also discussed the academic path that led him to become interested in how viruses impact heart health, as well as career paths that students interested in science can pursue.
“Our camp allows each student to see science come alive right before their eyes. It ignites a future love of learning, of STEM education, and hopefully inspires a new generation of scientists, engineers, and inventors,” said Nicole Ross, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys’ YouthHQ, STEM and Summer Youth Work Program Manager. “The youth who are enrolled in our science camp often come from a background where they may not be exposed to or have the opportunity to attend a science camp, but they have a genuine love of STEM.”
Goodwill’s free two-week camp also introduced campers to WFXR meteorologists, Dixie Caverns geological experts, and forensics specialists in the City of Roanoke Police Department.
This is the second time that Goodwill has partnered with the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute to provide summer campers with lab tours and science education.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.