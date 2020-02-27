Ring of Honor, New Japan announce tour of U.S., Canada

Published Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, 5:17 pm

The May 6-10 War of the Worlds Tour will bring Ring of Honor and New Japan to four cities in the Midwest and Canada.

The tour, announced Thursday, kicks off on May 6 in Buffalo before heading to Toronto on May 7, Kalamazoo (Mich.) on May 9, and concluding in Chicago on May 10.

Tickets for all four shows go on sale next Wednesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time for HonorClub members and Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. local time for the general public.

A staple since 2014, the War of the Worlds tour features dream matches, title bouts, and first-time matchups you cannot see anywhere else with the stars of ROH and NJPW.

Keep it locked on ROHWrestling.com and ROH’s social media channels for talent and match announcements. Don’t miss your opportunity to see the stars of ROH and NJPW live!

Details

Wednesday, May 6: Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 7: Ted Reeve Arena, Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 9: Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, Mich., 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 10: The Odeum Expo Center, Villa Park, Ill., 7 p.m.

