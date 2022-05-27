Richmond rally comes up short in 7-4 loss to Yard Goats

The Richmond Flying Squirrels could not complete a late comeback in a 7-4 loss to the Hartford Yard Goats Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (23-19) were held to four hits and went 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

The Yard Goats (26-16) jumped to a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning against Richmond starter Kai-Wei Teng (Loss, 1-5). Ezequiel Tovar scored from third off a fielder’s choice and Aaron Schunk lined a two-RBI double to right field. Teng finished the night with seven strikeouts over five innings.

Richmond pulled the score to 3-2 in the fifth inning when Franklin Labour smacked an RBI single and Brett Auerbach drew a bases-loaded walk. The Flying Squirrels collected four walks in the fifth inning against two Hartford relievers.

Isaac Collins had a two-RBI double and Michael Toglia ripped an RBI single to right field to pad the Hartford lead to 6-2 in the seventh inning.

With two outs and a baserunner on in the eighth inning, Sean Roby blasted a two-run homer to right field to move the score to 6-4. It was Roby’s 10th home run of the season and he became the fifth player in franchise history to have eight home runs at The Diamond in a season.

The Yard Goats pushed their lead to 7-4 in the ninth off a wild pitch that scored Niko Decolati from third base.

Gavin Hollowell (Save, 5) struck out three of the four batters he faced to secure the Hartford win.

Hartford starter Michael Baird notched six strikeouts over three innings and allowed one baserunner. Jared Biddy (Win, 2-1) allowed two walks and a hit over 1.1 innings but stranded each baserunner allowed.

The Flying Squirrels will kick off Memorial Day Weekend presented by Belle Isle Friday with Funnville Friday Happy Hour, featuring two-dollar 12-ounce domestic beers from 5:30-7:30 p.m. It is also Nurses Appreciation Night at The Diamond. Nurses can present a valid badge or ID at the ticket booth or in advance at the Flying Squirrels front office to receive a free general admission ticket (while supplies last). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison will make his Double-A debut for the Flying Squirrels opposed by left-hander Nick Bush for the Yard Goats.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Like this: Like Loading...