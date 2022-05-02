Richmond Performing Arts Alliance hosts third annual Parking Lot Party

Tickets are on sale now for RPAA’s third annual Parking Lot Party — an afternoon and evening of bands, brews, and bites — at Dominion Energy Center on Saturday from 3-7 p.m.

Tickets: evergreen.humanitru.com/web/campaigns/richmond-performing-arts-alliance~parking-lot-party-83f80111-ed41-435d-8353-bde4aecac48.

This festival style event raises support for RPAA’s BrightLights Education Initiatives, benefiting students of all ages and demographics in Richmond and surrounding communities.

Guests will be entertained by local bands: Trunk Show Band presented by Yes, And! Theatrical Co., with additional performances by CND Band and Prabir Trio. Throughout the event, Host of Sparrows Aerial Circus, Richmond Urban Dance, Studio Two Three, and The Sage Nest will provide fun, hands-on arts activities and performances for attendees of all ages.

Local food trucks/vendors will be onsite to offer bites and nonalcoholic beverages.

The Parking Lot Party is a family-friendly event, with free admission for children age 5 and under. Tickets for youth and adults age 21 and over are well-priced: under 21/non-drinkers pay $10, and those partaking in beer, seltzer, and wine selections, pay $20 in advance ($25 at the gate – this ticket includes a complimentary beverage ticket and commemorative koozie—while supplies last).

