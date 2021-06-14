Richmond Flying Squirrels hosting job fair on Thursday

Published Monday, Jun. 14, 2021, 11:30 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Richmond Flying Squirrels are hosting a job fair on Thursday at The Diamond to fill positions in food and beverage, ticketing and other areas for their home games at The Diamond throughout the summer.

The job fair will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at The Diamond (3001 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond). Interested candidates can enter the stadium through the main gates next to Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Available positions include:

Anyone interested in working with the Flying Squirrels can fill out the Candidate Information Form and return it to staffing@squirrelsbaseball.com. The Flying Squirrels’ 2021 game schedule can be found here.

The Flying Squirrels will open ticket sales for all remaining games of the 2021 season, including the Independence Day celebration on July 4, to the general public on Thursday.

Tickets will be available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

Related

Comments