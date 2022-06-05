Richmond Flying Squirrels drop Sunday series finale at Akron

The Richmond Flying Squirrels closed the road trip with a 4-3 loss against the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.

Richmond (28-23) collected seven hits on the afternoon, four for extra bases, but left six runners stranded through the final four innings in the loss. Despite the series-finale loss, the Flying Squirrels won four-of-six in the road series.

The RubberDucks (29-22) jumped ahead 2-0 in the first inning with a two-RBI double by George Valera.

In the second inning, Brandon Martorano lined an RBI double to left field and Jacob Heyward punched a single that scored a run to even the score, 2-2.

Akron reclaimed a 3-2 lead in the second when Victor Nova hit an RBI single against Richmond starter Matt Frisbee (Loss, 1-4). Frisbee tied a season-high with eight hits allowed through six innings an surrendered four runs and three walks with four strikeouts.

Daniel Schneemann padded the Akron advantage to 4-2 with an RBI double in the fourth inning.

Martorano hammered a leadoff triple, his third of the year, to start the fifth inning. With two outs and on a one-ball, two-strike count, Brett Auerbach laced a single that scored Martorano and drew the Flying Squirrels within a run at 4-3.

Akron starter Jamie Arias allowed three runs and six hits over 4.2 innings along with six strikeouts. Jared Janczak (Win, 2-0), Manuel Alvarez and Nic Enright (Save, 10) had scoreless appearances out of the Akron bullpen.

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday but start a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves this week at The Diamond. On Tuesday, the Flying Squirrels celebrate all things big rigs, long-hauling and logistics with Salute to Truckers and Mesh Trucker Hat Giveaway presented by Abilene Motor Express for the first 1,000 fans 15 and older. Wednesday is Dress Like Your Dog Day presented by River City Roll, where fans are encouraged to twin with their furry friends. It is also Wine & K-9s. Dogs are admitted free in Funnville every Wednesday home game and fans can enjoy five-dollar glasses of wine from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Right-handed pitcher Kai-Wei Teng (2-5, 5.32) will get the start for the Flying Squirrels on Tuesday opposed by right-hander Reese Olson (3-2, 3.20) for the SeaWolves.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

