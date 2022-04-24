Richmond Flying Squirrels drop series finale at Erie, 4-1

The bats of the Richmond Flying Squirrels were shut down by the Erie SeaWolves’ pitching staff, leading to a 4-1 loss on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park.

Erie relievers Bubba Derby, Gerson Moreno (Win, 2-0) and Yaya Chentouf (Save, 3) held Richmond (8-7) hitless through the final five innings. The Flying Squirrels struck out 14 times in the game.

The Flying Squirrels jumped ahead, 1-0, in the second inning with an RBI single by Robert Emery that brought home Franklin Labour from second.

With runners at second and third, Erie’s Dillon Dingler bounced a grounder to first base and a throw to home was late, tying the score, 1-1, in the third.

The SeaWolves (8-7) punched in three runs in the seventh inning to capture their first lead of the game, 4-1. With Frank Rubio pitching, Gage Workman shot an RBI single and Dingler zipped a two-RBI single into center field.

On short rest, Matt Frisbee held Erie to one run off three hits and had one strikeout over three innings in his start. Gray Fenter (Loss, 0-1) pitched 3.1 innings with one run and three hits allowed and collected three strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday before kicking off the first of a six-game series on Tuesday against the Bowie Baysox. Tuesday is Education Day at The Diamond where area schools can attend for some morning baseball presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car with a first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. with gates opening at 10:00 a.m. It is also Peanut Free Day, and no peanuts will be served at the ballpark on Tuesday.

*While reasonable efforts will be made to restrict peanut products including performing additional cleaning in advance, the Flying Squirrels cannot guarantee the absence of peanut particles and residue. Fans with peanut allergies should take all precautions that they customarily take in public places with potential exposure.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

