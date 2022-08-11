Richmond falls in 10 innings for second straight night in Portland
Matt Frisbee set a single-game franchise record with 13 strikeouts, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Portland Sea Dogs, 1-0, in 10 innings on Wednesday night at Hadlock Field.
With the loss, the Flying Squirrels (51-52, 11-23) fell under .500 for the first time this season.
Frisbee pitched six innings and allowed one hit, a fourth-inning single by rehabbing Red Sox outfielder Kiké Hernández, over his six innings. His 13 strikeouts set a new franchise record, passing the previous mark of 12 set twice in 2011 by Eric Surkamp and once in 2012 by Mike Kickham.
The Sea Dogs (51-53, 21-14) won the game in the bottom of the 10th inning with a walk-off single by Tyler Dearden against Richmond reliever Ryan Walker (Loss, 6-2).
The Richmond bullpen held the game scoreless through nine innings. Chris Wright retired all six batters he faced in the seventh and eighth. In the bottom of the ninth, the Sea Dogs loaded the bases with a hit and two walks, but Cole Waites struck out three straight batters to escape the jam and force extras.
The Flying Squirrels were held scoreless in the top of the 10th after Portland reliever Jacob Wallace (Win, 3-2) retired all three batters he faced, stranding the placed runner at second.
Portland starter Thad Ward worked around three hits and two walks to post five scoreless innings.
Tristan Peters and Armani Smith each had two hits, the only four hits in the game for the Flying Squirrels.
The series continues on Thursday afternoon at Hadlock Field. Left-hander Kyle Harrison (3-2, 2.92) will be on the mound for the Flying Squirrels, opposed by Portland right-hander Brian Van Belle (4-2, 4.10). First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.
Following this 12-game road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from August 16-21. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.