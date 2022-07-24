Richmond drops sixth straight with 3-2 defeat at Bowie
A late, ninth-inning comeback by the Richmond Flying Squirrels was smothered as they fell, 3-2, against the Bowie Baysox on Saturday night at The Diamond.
The Flying Squirrels (46-43, 6-14) have scored three-or-less runs in each of their previous six games and suffered their sixth consecutive loss.
Richmond starter Kyle Harrison allowed a walk against the first batter he faced but fired nine consecutive strikeouts to close his outing over three innings. Harrison used 47 pitches over his start with 31 going for strikes. It was his first start for Richmond since July 8 while he was away for the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles.
The Baysox (40-48, 12-6) racked up three runs in the fourth inning off four doubles against Trenton Toplikar (Loss, 2-1). Bowie had three consecutive doubles with one out, capped off by Maverick Handley to move the Baysox in front, 4-0.
With a runner at second and two outs in the sixth, Diego Rincones dropped a single down the right field line that scored Armani Smith and moved the score to 3-1.
Behind in the count against Conner Loeprich (Save, 2) in the ninth inning, Rincones hammered a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the ninth, cutting the deficit to 3-2. Richmond answered with two walks in the frame but could not complete the comeback.
Rincones finished the night four-for-four with two RBIs.
John Russell tossed his fifth consecutive scoreless outing with one hit allowed over two innings. Randy Rodriguez piled three strikeouts over two scoreless innings in his first appearance at The Diamond.
Taylor Rashi set the Baysox down in order with a groundout and two strikeouts in the top of the ninth.
Bowie starter Drew Rom (Win, 6-1) struck out seven batters over five scoreless innings and allowed three hits.
The Flying Squirrels conclude their three-game stretch against the Baysox on Sunday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m.
Kids 14 and under are invited for Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by Nesquik from 12:45 to 1:05 p.m. Also, kids 14 and under are invited to Kids Run the Bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine following the conclusion of the game.
Left-hander Kai-Wei Teng (5-7, 4.96) will make the start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Justin Armbruester (1-0, 3.92) for Bowie.
