Rep. Connolly to join DCA Airport vigil, deliver pledge to American Airlines

U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, Fairfax County Board Supervisor James Walkinshaw and contracted airport workers will read off names of coworkers who lost their lives to COVID at a candlelight vigil at National Airport on Wednesday.

Echoing actions at over 20 airports nationwide, workers will also deliver a “good airports” pledge to American Airlines urging their commitment to ensure all workers receive paid sick leave and affordable health care among other benefits.

“Almost all of my coworkers got COVID, I’m very sad over the loss of my coworkers Ana and Brook, sometimes we cry when we talk about them,” said 32BJ skycap Almaz Abera, who has worked at DCA for 18 years. “Those who lack health insurance can’t afford to go to hospital, often dying as a result. Those with health care make it because they can afford to go to the hospital. We have to fight the airlines for health care and sick leave because you can die and they won’t care.”

“Congress provided unprecedented relief and assistance to the Airline industry to ensure they could continue to operate during the pandemic and so that their employees stayed on payroll,” said Rep. Connolly (D-VA-11). “They have a moral responsibility to take care of their workers and ensure they have a living wage and protections if they get sick.”

“If I got hit by a car or a stray bullet, I’ll tell the ambulance to take me to Dulles to work because otherwise I won’t have a job when I come back,” said 71-year-old Paul Blair, 32BJ terminal cleaner at Dulles Airport suffering from arthritis and heart problems. “We sacrificed our lives working through COVID, but we still don’t get benefits and must come to work sick because we can’t afford to lose pay.”

Despite raised revenue outlooks, rebounding travel and sucking $54 billion in federal aid during the COVID pandemic, contracted airport workers at DCA and Dulles lack paid sick leave and affordable health care, putting their health, safety, and that of the traveling public at risk. These workers come into close contact with millions of passengers every day and are frequently exposed to bodily fluids.

In a 2020 letter to MWAA, two dozen Virginia delegates and senators urged MWAA “to act now to protect travelers and to help these vulnerable workers.” Requiring employers to provide insurance can save taxpayers money. New York and New Jersey could save more than $92.97 million for federal, state and local governments due to reduced Medicaid costs. Twelve airports are now or will soon be covered by healthcare or other supplemental benefit requirements.

