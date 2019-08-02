Registration now open for Staunton Citizen University

The City of Staunton has opened registration for its second annual Staunton Citizen University this fall, which gives residents a behind-the-scenes look at how local government works.

Starting Sept. 3, the City will host a 12-week, hands-on learning program designed to give citizens an interactive experience with the key departments of the City and several regional agencies. It’s also a way for residents to make direct connections with the people who work in local government.

The City is taking online applications for the 2019 SCU session through Aug. 15 or until the session is full, and residents are encouraged to apply online now. The City will accept a maximum of 25 participants into the program, giving Staunton residents first preference.

How it works

Each Tuesday, from Sept. 3 through Nov. 12, the City will host a two-hour evening class from 6 to 8 p.m. on a variety of City services and department functions. Topics will include economic development; the City’s budget and taxes; services such as trash and recycling pickup, street maintenance, public parking, traffic control and utilities; public safety; parks and recreation; voting and election processes; social services; courts and corrections; the public library and more.

The program also includes tours of the City’s water treatment plant, the fire and rescue department, police department, and the library, and a riding tour with Parks and Recreation. Additionally, participants will get an up-close look at the operations of regional services like the Augusta Regional Landfill and Middle River Regional Jail.

An orientation will be held for participants two weeks before the 2019 SCU session begins on Aug. 20, and a graduation ceremony will be held at City Hall on Nov. 19.

Residents who would like to apply for SCU should be prepared to commit to attending the orientation and at least 10 of the 12 classes. View the SCU schedule.

The City plans to continue to host SCU annually.

