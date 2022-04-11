Reduced adoption fees at Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA this week

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA has almost every dog kennel filled. Despite having a reunification rate twice that of the national average for stray dogs, the shelter is still full of canines.

More than 25 adoptable dogs are waiting for their forever homes, and 65 more are waiting for an open kennel. To help them find loving families, the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA is reducing all adult dog adoption fees from $200 to $100 from April 11-16.

Adoption fees include:

any needed medical care

age-appropriate vaccines

microchipping

spay/neuter surgery

Potential adopters can browse adoptable dogs, and make an appointment to visit the animals, at RHSPCA.org/dogs. The shelter encourages the public to submit applications ahead of time for pre-approval to quicken the adoption process.

“We are experiencing an extraordinary increase of 50 percent in dog intakes this year. Support from Steven Nissan is allowing us to get a greater number of dogs ready for adoption and reduce their adoption fees this week. It is now up to adopters to come find their next family member and help us create space in the shelter for more dogs in need,” said Huck Nawaz, executive director of the RHSPCA.

For more information on adopting, visit www.rhspca.org.

