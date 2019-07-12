Randall Wolf launches August County Supervisor campaign

Randall Wolf will officially launch his campaign for Augusta County Supervisor for the South River District Friday as he walks in the Stuarts Draft Fireman’s Parade.

“There are many great reasons to call Stuarts Draft home, here surrounded by the natural beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains, but it is the people of this community who mean the most, says Randall Wolf. We have a rich past with a hopeful future that we can be excited about,” said Wolf, president of the Staunton Kiwanis Club and founder and board chair of Bike Box of the Blue Ridge, a nonprofit community bike shop, that repairs donated bikes and teaches youth to fix them and ride safely.

Wolf will hold community conversations to hear from residents about their concerns in the coming weeks and up until the Nov. 5 election.

Wolf is running as an independent, and he said he will seek to govern by building understanding, and through collaboration and compromise. He sees the need for fiscal responsibility, while supporting people through social networks, education, economic development, and environmental oversight. Investing in our community is critical to securing our future.

“Many politicians talk about leadership, I’ll focus on stewardship, which respects that past, lives in the present and seeks a sustainable future for the residents and business owners of Augusta County. I’ll come to all conversations with an open mind. Local governing should not be about politics,” Wolf said.

For more information about Randall Wolf’s campaign, visit, www.WolfSouthRiver.com, or on Facebook, @WolfSouthRiver

