Rain postpones FredNats-Hillcats: Saturday doubleheader scheduled

Augusta Free Press

Published Friday, May. 6, 2022, 6:06 pm

Fredericksburg NationalsTonight’s Fredericksburg Nationals game in Lynchburg has been postponed due to inclement weather. The teams will play a doubleheader at Virginia Credit Union Stadium tomorrow starting at 4:05 p.m. Both games will be 7 innings. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at 2:30 for season ticket holders and 3:00 for the general public.

Fans who purchased a ticket for tomorrow’s game can use it for admission to either game of the doubleheader. Both games will also be available on the FredNats Baseball Network and MiLB tv.

Tickets are still available here.

 


