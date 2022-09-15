Preview: Washington Commanders head to Detroit for 2022 road opener
The Washington Commanders look to move to 2-0 on the season when they face the Detroit Lions on the road in Week 2. The Commanders are coming off a 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with Carson Wentz throwing for four touchdowns in his debut with the team.
The Lions are 0-1 after narrowly losing to the Philadelphia Eagles last week, 38-35.
Where to watch?
The game will kick off at 1 p.m. and air on Fox.
What to know about Washington
The team looked pretty good in Week 1. The defense did have its issues at times though, allowing 6.2 yards per place. Of course, with Chase Young still out due to injury till around Week 5, that is bound to happen. But defensively the team looked sharp on third down, stopping the Jags nine of the 12 times.
Offensively, the turnovers just have to come down. Washington turned it over three times in the opener yet still managed to win. Rookie Jahar Dotson had two touchdowns on his debut and looks to be the early go-to guy for Wentz, which is a positive sign.
What to know about Detroit
They represent their coach Dan Campbell in that they are tough and will fight till the end. But they have to figure out that rushing defense after allowing 216 rushing yards against Philly. The talent is there but they have to get off the field on third downs – something they did not do in Week 1. Offensively, Jared Goff looks good and De’Andrew Swift’s 144-yard performance is a positive sign. Let’s see if they can establish the run and air it out more this week.
Prediction
Detroit 24, Washington 21