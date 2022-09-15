Preview: Baltimore Ravens host Miami Dolphins in 2022 home opener
The Baltimore Ravens will play their home opener on Sunday in Week 2 when they host the Miami Dolphins. Both teams are 1-0 to start the season after impressive wins in Week 1. The Ravens won at the Jets, 24-9, while the Dolphins beat the Patriots, 20-7.
This is a battle between two teams with playoffs aspirations and quarterbacks looking to take that next step, with Lamar Jackson aiming for constant superstardom and Tua Tagovailoa looking for respect.
Where to watch?
Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. If not on your local CBS, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket access.
What to know about Baltimore
Baltimore won in Week 1 at the Jets despite being outgained 380-274. Lamar Jackson missed some throws but still threw three touchdowns on the day, two to the emerging Devin Duvernay. But they face a better defense in Miami and have to find some sort of balance on offense. The running game produced just 63 rushing yards in the opener. Part of that is not having JK Dobbins back healthy. Don’t be surprised to see Jackson run a bit more in this one.
What to know about Miami
The key to the Dolphins having a successful season was in Week 1. That was the blueprint for this team where they don’t turn the ball over, they limit penalties, they control possession and just play efficient football. They managed to force three turnovers on the day, but much like the Ravens, they want to see a bit more balance on offense. They did a good job mixing it up with running plays to receivers as well, but they must not abandon the run, especially against this Ravens team that can dominate you defensively through the air.
Prediction
Baltimore 24, Miami 20