Prepare for traffic pattern change on Route 20 in Albemarle County

Virginia Department of Transportation contract crews are moving into a new phase of construction for the roundabout at Route 20 (Stony Point Road) and Route 649 (Proffit Road).

Beginning on or about Tuesday, May 24, drivers will get the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the new configuration, weather permitting.

Instead of using the existing two-way, stop sign-controlled intersection, drivers will be shifted into the new roundabout configuration.

Approaching motorists should slow down and be prepared to yield to traffic in the roundabout. New roadway line striping and permanent signage will guide traffic through the roundabout. Motorists should remain alert for daily flagging operations, which may be in operation as crews complete the center island and truck apron.

Construction began in July 2021 to improve safety and efficiency of the intersection and is expected to be complete by August.

