Prepare for traffic pattern change in Albemarle County

Published Tuesday, Apr. 26, 2022, 7:19 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VDOT contract crews are moving into a new phase of construction for the roundabout on Route 20 (Stony Point Road) in Albemarle County. Beginning tomorrow, drivers will see the intersection of Route 20 (Stony Point Road) and Route 649 (Proffit Road) shift south about 100 feet.

The traffic pattern switch allows crews to install drainage, guardrail, curb, and gutter, in the northwest and northeast quadrants. This will also allow them to finish work on the roundabout. Construction on the southwest quadrant is complete, and 95 percent complete in the southeast quadrant.

Drivers approaching Route 20 from Proffit Road and Riggory Ridge Road should slow down and be alert for road crews in the area.

Construction began in July, 2021 to improve safety and efficiency of the intersection and has a completion date of March, 2023. But VDOT expects the contractor to finish about six months ahead of schedule, weather permitting.

VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or contact us online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...