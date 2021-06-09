Portion of North Liberty Street in Harrisonburg transitions to one-lane

Published Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021

Changes to North Liberty Street between Gay Street and West Rock Street/Noll Drive are being made this week as the City of Harrisonburg works to improve the experience of visitors to the northern end of Downtown.

Changes include reducing traffic to one lane, southbound only; adding a bicycle lane; and installing curb bump outs. ADA ramps are being built at the Gay Street corner.

“This area of Downtown has become very popular,” Harrisonburg Director of Public Works Tom Hartman said. “With these improvements to the 300 block of North Liberty Street, visitors will be able to move about in a safer manner and allow them to better enjoy their visit.”

Work is expected to be complete next week.

